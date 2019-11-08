HOTEL chain Premier Inn is offering free breakfast to veterans and Armed Forces personnel on Remembrance Sunday.

The hotel company will waiver the cost of breakfast for any forces personnel who are staying overnight on Saturday, November 9 ahead of the commemoration.

To redeem the offer, personnel must simply be identifiable to breakfast hosts through their uniforms or medals.

Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn, have also revealed their collaboration with Blue Light Card which provides a 25% discount on food ordered from the main restaurant menu for anyone who works for the Armed Forces.

Blue Light Card holders can use their discount at restaurants across the UK including: Beefeater; Brewers Fayre; Table Table; Cookhouse and Pub.

Those with a Defence Discount Service Card (DDSC) can also get 25% off.

To redeem the offer, members of Blue Light Card or Defence Discount Service simply need to present their membership card to the server prior to ordering and prior to requesting the bill at participating sites. Only one card per party is required with a minimum purchase of one main meal from the main restaurant menu.

Managing director of Premier Inn and Restaurants UK, Simon Jones said: “The UK’s Armed Forces do us proud on a daily basis, so we are delighted to treat forces’ heroes’ guests to a free breakfast this Remembrance Sunday as a small token of our appreciation.

"We are also thrilled to reveal our new partnership with Blue Light Card – meaning those in the Armed Forces, alongside a host of other people who dedicate their lives to helping others, can tuck into a hearty discount at selected restaurants’ up and down the country all year round."