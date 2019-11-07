POLICE have made nine arrests as part of a drug dealing operation in the town.

Officers launched the operation earlier this year, which is aimed at detecting and disrupting drug dealers in Chelmsford, and nine have been arrested as a result.

Superintendent Gerry Parker, said: "We have had a number of successes since we launched a designated operation to disrupt and detect drug dealers in Chelmsford.

“This particular operation looked at the vehicle movements of suspected drug dealers. During the operation, we also arrested a number of people for drug driving.

“The message is clear, we will do everything we can to track down and arrest suspected drug dealers.

"If you’re caught, we will put you before a court where you face time locked in prison.”