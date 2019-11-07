POLICE have made nine arrests as part of a drug dealing operation in the town.
Officers launched the operation earlier this year, which is aimed at detecting and disrupting drug dealers in Chelmsford, and nine have been arrested as a result.
Superintendent Gerry Parker, said: "We have had a number of successes since we launched a designated operation to disrupt and detect drug dealers in Chelmsford.
“This particular operation looked at the vehicle movements of suspected drug dealers. During the operation, we also arrested a number of people for drug driving.
“The message is clear, we will do everything we can to track down and arrest suspected drug dealers.
"If you’re caught, we will put you before a court where you face time locked in prison.”
- Stacy Friend, 41, of Dorset Close, Chelmsford, received two and half years for two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin, two years for two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and three months of possession of heroin.
- Trevor Hunt, 50, of Redruth Road, Romford, received a two year sentenced, suspended for two years, for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
- Ian Tarr, 42, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday January 2 for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.
- Terry Smith, 28, of Murchison Close, Chelmsford, was fined and ordered to pay court costs at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on April 29 for possession of cocaine.
- Anis Miah, 25, of Cross Road, Maldon, has been summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on November 18 with drug driving and criminal damage.
- Rachael Greenwood, 38, of Linnet Drive, Chelmsford, was disqualified from driving for 23 months and ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work and drug rehabilitation requirement for drug driving on September 25 She was ordered to pay court costs and victim surcharge.
- David Winch, 33, of Kings Road, Chelmsford, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete 60 hours unpaid work for failing to provide a specimen and driving without a licence and insurance at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on August 21
- A 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman from Chelmsford remain under investigation on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin after being arrested on July 2.
- A 38-year-old man from Chelmsford remains under investigation for drug driving after being arrested on March 30.
