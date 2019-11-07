A WOMAN who was arrested twice in ten days for drug dealing, has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Stacy Friend, 41, of Dorset Close, Chelmsford, received two and half years for two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin, two years for two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and three months of possession of heroin.

She was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday October 31, alongside Trevor Hunt, 50, of Redruth Road, Romford, who received a two year sentenced, suspended for two years, for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement, nine months of drugs rehabilitation requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

A special constable first stopped Friend on April 3, with Ian Tarr, 42, Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, an accomplice of Stacy's, who were parked in the BP Garage in Broomfield Road.

Officers then searched the car and found 200 wraps of class A drugs before seizing the drugs along with cash and a phone.

Friend and Tarr were arrested before being released under investigation.

Friend was then stopped again, alongside Trevor Hunt, on April 13, on Park Avenue. Chelmsford.

Officers then searched the car following concerns around drug dealing and found 76 wraps of drugs inside a compartment in the car.

They were both arrested.

Ian Tarr is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday January 2, for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Superintendent Gerry Parker, said: “Friend was stopped at petrol station and found with hundreds of wraps of class A drugs.

"While under investigation, she was arrested just 10 days later for drug dealing offences.

“Her accomplices, Hunt and Tarr, have also admitted being involved in drugs supply.

"Friend has been sent to prison for her actions and Tarr also faces a likely custodial sentence."