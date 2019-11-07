A MAN has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, following reports of an altercation which left two people in hospital.

The man was charged with GBH following an incident outside Galleywood Social Club, The Street, on Saturday, at 11.15pm.

Two people were taken to hospital following the altercation, a women in her 20s and a man in his 40s.

A man was arrested at the scene.

Callum Manning, 28, of Saint Michaels Walk, Chelmsford, was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates court today (Thursday 7 November).