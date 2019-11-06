A BUS company will be offering free bus travel for members of the armed forces in honour of Remembrance Sunday.

First Essex buses will offer this on Sunday (November 10) to any person wearing a uniform or showing an identity card associated with the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Marines, Royal Air Force or any cadet force.

This will help with serving personnel who are attending commemorative remembrance Sunday events across Essex.

First Essex have also fitted poppies on their buses in support of Remembrance Sunday and in symbolising hope for a peaceful future.

Paul Coyle, Head of operations at First Essex, said: “This is an important day for many people who want to remember family, friends and others who have been lost in military service.

“I am pleased to be supporting Remembrance Sunday and want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend the events organised across Essex.”