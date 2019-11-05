BRENTWOOD has been named as the UK's third healthiest town.

According to data collected from Babylon Health, from over 38,000 users of its Healthcheck app across the UK, they assigned a score to towns and cities out of 100, based on nine indicators of a healthy lifestyle.

Brentwood's score is 71.8, with the Forest of Dean sitting in first place with a score of 74.5.

Chelmsford come in at 160th with a score of 55.9.

The amount of alcohol units consumed on average in Brentwood is 6.2, compared with 4.9 in Chelmsford.

The figures reveal that Brentwood has the third lowest proportion of smokers in the UK, with only 11.3 per cent of the population smoking.

The average number of cigarettes smoked in Chelmsford is more than double that than in Brentwood, with 10.8 and 5 respectively.

Another revealing statistic shows that 73.1 per cent of smokers in Brentwood want to quit, compared to only 40.6 per cent in Chelmsford.

Residents in Chelmsford are also taking part in less moderate and resistance exercise (minutes per week) than in Brentwood, but are involved in more intense exercise, also minutes per week.