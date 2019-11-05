A WHOPPING 271 wraps of suspected cocaine and heroin were seized during a stop and search.

Two males were stopped, and then arrested, by officers in Chelmsford last night, in relation to the huge amount of drugs being discovered.

A police spokesman stated that a further 71 wraps were found on one the males whilst in custody.

The Chelmsford and Maldon Essex police team posted on their social media page: "Oh dear. Two unlucky males were stopped by officers this evening after looking suspicious down a dark alleyway in Chelmsford.

"A whopping 271 wraps of suspected cocaine and heroin were found during the stop search.

"Needless to say both were arrested on suspicion of supply of drugs and conveyed to custody.

"When you think it couldn’t get any better, during custody, a further 71 wraps were recovered on one of the males!

"A haul of drugs has been taken off the streets this evening. Drugs cause nothing but misery to the community and we will do all we can to get drug dealers into custody."