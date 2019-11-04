The man who died when a car crashed into a Colchester pub has been named locally as the member of a popular band.

A white Nissan Qashqai smashed into a covered smoking area outside the front of The Spinnaker, in Hythe Quay, Colchester, at around 12.50am on Sunday.

Tragically, in the collision a 36-year-old man was killed.

The man has been named locally as Stuart McClung, a guitarist for the popular reggae band New Town Kings.

The eight-piece band formed in 2006 and have gone on to become one of Colchester’s most celebrated musical acts.

Ian Armstrong, of the band's promoters Hidden Talent Booking, said: "Stuart was a very nice man, we got on well but I didn't know him outside the group.

"I'm sure the band are in shock right now."

Australian musician Tony Gibsong posted of Facebook: "I remember many shiny days touring and playing with New Town Kings when I lived in the UK.

"So sadly last night one of them passed away... this is dedicated to Stuart McClung you were an amazing man. We will miss you."

The Spinnaker landlord Rod Isbister posted a statement on the pub’s Facebook page thanking the community for their support after what had been a “very dark day”.

He said: “A very massive thank you for all the support we have received today from family, friends and our awesome Spinnaker regulars.

“You have helped Bridget and I get through a very dark day.

“We are devastated that a wonderful talented young man has lost his life through no fault of his own and pass on our condolences to his family, girlfriend and friends.”

A 40 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, death by dangerous driving and assault.

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A spokesman said: “We would like to speak to any who saw a white Nissan Qashqai in the local area before the incident took place and anyone who was in the pub at the time and has yet to speak to officers.”

“If you have any information about the incident, dash cam or mobile phone footage please call us on 101 quoting incident 63 of 3 November or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”