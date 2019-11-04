A MUM'S retailer is facing administration in the UK as part of a radical restructuring plan.

Mothercare,the UK's largest retailer for products for expectant mothers, has placed administrators on standby for its UK operations.

The firm employs 2,500 people in the UK and has stores in Basildon, Thurrock and Chelmsford in Essex.

Sky News reports that the decision to appoint administrators has not been finalised but that they were on standby to take over the domestic division within days.

It is understood that if it goes ahead the move would not directly affect its parent company, and that Mothercare's UK business represents only a small part of its overall group sales.