The owners of a pub at the centre of a horrific tragedy have paid tribute to a man killed this morning.

The Spinnaker Public House has released a statement online following the crash at around 12.50am this morning on Hythe Quay.

A 36 year-old man tragically died at the scene.

A 34 year-old man has been taken to hospital with life changing injures and two others, a 34 year-old woman and a 33 year-old man, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In a statement on their Facebook page, owners Rod and Bridget said: "A very massive thank you for all the support we have received today from family, friends and our awesome Spinnaker regulars you have helped Bridget and I get through a very dark day.

"We are devastated that a wonderful talented young man has lost his life through no fault of his own and pass on our condolences to his family, girlfriend and friends.

"We so hope our amazing courageous friend Ian can battle his injuries and come back to us and Carl be strong you were both amazing in the face of such devastation.

"Something early this morning put the Great back in Great Britain for me and that was the amazing professionalism of our emergency services your efforts will never be forgotten.

"We will be closed for some time to rectify the structural and interior damage. Thank you all love Rod and Bridget."

A 40 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, death by dangerous driving and assault.