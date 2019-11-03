A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after violence outside a pub.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of an altercations outside the Galleywood Social Club, The Street, Chelmsford just after 11.15pm on Saturday.

"Two people were taken to hospital, a women in her 20s and a man in his 40s.

"The man remains in a critical condition.

"We would like to speak to anyone who was at the social club and has yet to speak to officers or saw the incident that took place."

Call police on 101 quoting incident 1490 of November 3 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.