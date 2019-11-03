PICTURES show the devastation after a car ploughed into a pub killing a man.

Police officers were called shortly after 12.50am today following reports that a white Nissan Qashqai had crashed into The Spinnaker Public House in Hythe, Quay, Colchester.

Following the collision Hythe Quay was closed for around seven hours and was reopened at around 9am this morning.

Tragically a 36 year-old man died at the scene.

A 34 year-old man has been taken to hospital with life changing injures and two others, a 34 year-old woman and a 33 year-old man, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 40 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, death by dangerous driving and assault.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to any who saw a white Nissan Qashqai in the local area before the incident took place and anyone who was in the pub at the time and has yet to speak to officers."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should call 101 quoting incident 63 of November 3 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.