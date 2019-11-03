A MURDER probe has been launched after a man died in a serious crash outside a pub.

A man believed to be in his 40s has died following a serious collision in Colchester, at The Spinnaker Public House.

Three people have been taken to hospital, one with life changing injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, GBH with intent, death by dangerous driving and assault.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called shortly after 12.50am today of reports that a car was in collision with the pub.

"The road is closed and is likely to be shut into the morning, drivers are being advised to avoid the area and to plan their journey."

Call police on 101 quoting incident 63 of 03 November or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.