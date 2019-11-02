Have you seen 37-year old Kathryn Bownes who is missing from Chelmsford?

Kathryn is described as white, around 4ft 12in tall, of a heavy build, she has brown hair which is usually pulled back in a ponytail.

Kathryn was last seen in a red electric wheelchair with black markings and blue cushions, on Friday at around 12:45 in Chelmsford town centre.

She was wearing black trousers, black boots with the word Cat written on them and a black and white chequered coat.

Her friends and family are worried about her and want to find her to make sure she is ok.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.