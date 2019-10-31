A Brentwood equine-assisted therapy group has secured a donation of over £2,000 thanks to Co-op members from the community.

Rehabilitation, Education, Assessment Centre for Hippotherapy (REACH) provides equine therapy and rehabilitation for adults and children suffering from a range of disabilities, including cerebral palsy, Down’s syndrome, autism and learning difficulties.

Funds were raised through the Co-op membership scheme, whereby members receive a five per cent reward for themselves, with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products or Co-op services.

Members can decide how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.

Funding from this generous donation will go towards providing specialist equipment to allow more people to mount the horses safely and take part in the course.

Mark Hill, Funeral Director at Co-op Funeralcare in Chelmsford, said: “It’s great to see how the funding has made a real difference to such a fantastic local charity.

"We’re really passionate about supporting local organisations and will continue to help other local causes in the area.

"Every time you use your Co-op membership card you can raise funds to help out local projects like REACH.”

REACH’s Chief Executive Louise Barrett, said: “Hippotherapy is a specialist physiotherapy intervention that uses horses’ natural movement to help improve balance, core strength, as well as being effective at encouraging communication among people with emotional and mental health needs.

“Thanks to the funding from Co-op members, we’ll be able to help more disabled people across the region gain access to this wonderful treatment.”