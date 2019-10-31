A CANCER charity is hosting their annual Christmas gift and food fair, set to this year be bigger and better than ever before.

On November 23 and 24, the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity will be hosting their festive fair in the fabulous grounds of Chelmsford City Racecourse.

The fair will be showcasing a number of independent retailers, who will stock a variety of items including gifts, homeware, jewellery, art, books, toys, gourmet delights and much more.

Last year, over 4,000 shoppers flocked to Chelmsford City Racecourse for the 2018 fair, raising an incredible £28,000 for the charity.

Suzanne Watson, fundraiser for Helen Rollason Cancer Charity said: “Following the huge success of last year, we’re delighted to be hosting another fantastic Christmas gift and food fair.

"We’re bringing together an abundance of wonderful gift traders and food sellers, so it really will be a great day out for the whole family.”

Tickets are available to purchase online or will be available on the door charging £5 for adults and £4 concessions. Under 16’s go free.

Please note ticket purchases are cash only.