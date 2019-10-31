A WOMAN is wanted for questioning after a man was racially abused in Brentwood.

Police have issued the image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with an incident where a man was racially abused at Burger King in Brentwood High Street.

It happened at around 10.20am on 28 September.

A police spokesman said: "We’re also issuing an image of two men who we believe witnessed the incident and we’re looking to trace them and speak to them as witnesses as they may have information useful to our investigation."

Call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/154955/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.