A DRUG dealer found with more than 120 wraps of heroin on him has been jailed for five years.

At around 3pm on September 1, 25 year-old Mitchell Woods was seen by CCTV operators in Chelmsford appearing to hand an item, believed to be drugs, to someone in Central Park.

Officers searched the area and found Woods in the area of the bus station.

When they searched him, they found a three-figure sum of cash on him, a mobile phone, and 124 wraps of drugs which were later identified as heroin.

He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday last week, Woods, of Stean Street, London E8, admitted the offence and was jailed for five years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Harriet Ware, from Chelmsford CID, said: “Drug dealing is a scourge on society. It ruins lives and damages communities.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to put another drug dealer behind bars.

“This case shows the importance of really strong collaborative work, from the council who operate the CCTV, to our Community Police Team and Crime Scene Investigators, to our drug expert witness and CID.

“Work like this is being carried out every day to keep you safe and protect Essex.”