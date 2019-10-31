A man has been jailed after breaching a restraining order when he began harassing a woman at a graveyard.

Terry Hayday was arrested following two reports that he had harassed a woman at a graveyard in Chancellor Road, Southend, between Monday, September 9 and Friday, September 13.

The 32-year-old had a restraining order in place until Monday 4 November that prohibits him from talking to the woman directly or indirectly.

Investigating officer PC Alex Holden, of Southend's Local Policing Team, said: "The restraining order was put into place to help protect a woman and to allow her to move on with her life without fear of harassment from Hayday.

“He has persistently breached the terms of the restraining order and has been sent to prison for his actions. If he continues to breach the order once out of his prison, he could face an even longer prison sentence.

“The message is clear, if you fail to abide to the terms of restraining orders than we will do everything we can to put you before a court.”

Hayday, of West Avenue, Chelmsford, was handed six months in prison for the two counts of harassment.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.