Looking for a fireworks event to attend tonight?

From big beach events to toddler friendly sparkles, here’s our round-up of the best firework displays you can watch this weekend.

Waldegraves Firework Display, Mersea

The free annual fireworks display takes place today, when the spectacular event will light up the sky over West Mersea.

The night will also feature an action-packed evening with Teamstarst live entertainment from 5pm, bouncy castles and children’s rides from Island Inflatables.

Gates are open from 5pm and the main display starts at 7.30pm.

There will also be a delicious hog roast, side stalls, licensed sparklers, bar with hot and cold drinks.

There is a charge of £5 for car parking.

Clacton Pier fireworks

The fireworks at Clacton pier and seafront take place tonight. Fireworks start around 8pm and it is free.

Every November the night sky above the pier is lit up with a dazzling and free pyrotechnic display. Head along early to grab the best views.

Chelmsford Fireworks

The event takes place tonight at Admirals Park, Chelmsford. Gates open- 4pm

This family-friendly event is now in its 44th year and is still going strong. As well as vibrant fireworks revellers can enjoy live music, fairground rides and of course, firework food and drink. The event is organised by Chelmsford Round Table and raises thousands for local charities each year.

Visit www.chelmsfordfireworks.com.

Witham Annual Fireworks

Takes place on Saturday from 5.30pm to 10pm at Witham Rugby Club.

The main feature will be a sensational fireworks display brought to you by the double 2018 British firework champions ‘Illusion Fireworks’.

There’ll be all the fun of the fair, catering stalls, a bar, roaring bonfire and more family-friendly entertainment.

All fairground rides are £1 per ride between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Bonfire at 7.30pm with fireworks at 8pm.

Maldon Bonfire Night and Fireworks Display

Today in Promenade Park, Maldon. Gates open at 5.30pm.

£7 adults, £5 children on the night. Online ticket discounts available

Last year this barnstormer of a fireworks event, organised by Maldon Rotary Club, raised more than £5,000 for charity. Expect music, entertainment, a colossal bonfire and fantastic firework display. There will be no parking in Promenade Park so visitors should use the car parks off the High Street

Danbury Fireworks, near Chelmsford

The event is at Danbury Outdoors, Well Lane, Danbury. Gates open 5.30pm.

Cost is £8 for adults, £4 for children on the gate.

Community-spirited members of the 1st Danbury Scout Group and their supporters have been organising this firework display since 1968. The money raised each year goes towards financing the running of the group and some is also donated to a range of local charities and organisations. As usual for 2019 there will be a huge bonfire and fireworks display, as well as a beer tent, fun fair, food outlets and live The venue is an Essex County Council Camp site and is mainly grass with a solid path running through the middle. All the entrances are fully lit.

Billericay Fireworks

It is held at Lake Meadows Park, Billericay.

Gates open 5.30pm and it is advance tickets only.

Visit www.billericayfireworks.co.uk/buy-tickets/

This will be the 50th year of the Lake Meadows extravaganza and as usual it promises to be a showstopper. The thousands of revellers who descend on the park each year can yet again enjoy a fun family evening out with live entertainment, bonfire and even a mulled wine and mulled cider tent.

The Big Beach Bang, Southend

The annual event takes place tonight at East Beach Shoebury. Gates open at 5.45pm.

Entry is £7.50 on the gate. Advance tickets cheaper. www.southendroundtable.com/big-beach-bang/

A whopping £10,000 was raised for local charities at last year’s event. This year, expect just as much- and then some. Thousands of people will head to the beach for an outstanding community charity fireworks display under the night sky, together with funfair rides, a DJ and refreshments.

Belchamps Fireworks Display

The display takes place at Belchamps Scout Activity Centre, Hockley.

Gates open at 5pm and entry is £6 for adults and £4 for children on the gate.

This event is extremely family friendly and features a display at 6pm before the main event which is quieter and more suitable for young children. The big bang event at 8pm then has everything you'd expect from a huge fireworks show. There's also juggling and other entertainment. All parking is at Clements Hall Leisure Centre in Hall Way, Hawkwell.

Saffron Walden firework display

It takes place at Saffron Walden Common from 6pm.

The event is free but there are bucket collections for donations.

Food, bonfire, fireworks and a funfair, this event, organised by Saffron Walden Round Table, has it all. The fireworks begin at 7pm and will see the skies of Saffron Walden illuminated with a visually spectacular show, choreographed to a brilliant sound track.