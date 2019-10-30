SHOPPERS are being warned to return a range of hummus products to supermarkets over fears they could be contaminated with salmonella.
Zorba Delicacies is recalling as many as 17 different types of hummus product.
The company says the recall is a “precautionary measure”. However, there are fears they’ll cause food poisoning.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the products.
People who have purchased these products are advised not to eat them and should instead return them to the store where they were purchased from, where they will be offered a full refund.
The following products are impacted and should be returned to stores:
Aldi’s The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Classic Triple Pack
Pack size: 180g (3x60g)
Use by: 3 November 2019
Aldi’s The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection Triple Pack
Pack size: 180g (3x60g)
Use by: 3 November 2019
Morrisons The Best Pesto and Parmesan Houmous
Pack size: 150g
Use by: 4 November 2019
Spar Houmous
Pack size: 170g
Use by: 6 November 2019
Lidl’s Meadow Fresh Red Pepper Houmous
Pack size: 170g
Use by: 6 November 2019
Lidl’s Meadow Fresh Houmous Selection
Pack size: 180g (3x60g)
Use by: 6 November 2019
On the go Sweet Potato Falafel with Houmous (Sainsbury’s Food to go range)
Pack size: 250g
Use by: 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019
On the go Carrots & Houmous (Sainsburys Food to go range)
Pack size: 130g
Use by: 30 October 2019
Houmous with Nando’s PERi-PERi drizzle (sold in different supermarkets)
Pack size: 170g
Use by: 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019, 2 November 2019, 3 November 2019, 4 November 2019
Asda Beetroot Houmous
Pack size: 170g
Use by: 3 November 2019, 7 November 2019
Asda Extra Special Roasted Red Pepper Houmous
Pack size: 170g
Use by: 31 October
Asda Extra Special Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous
Pack size: 170g
Use by: 31 October 2019, 1 November 2019
Asda Houmous
Pack size: 200g
Use by: 6 November 2019
Asda 30% less fat Houmous Stacker (plain)
Pack size: 180g (3x60g)
Use by: 4 November 2019
Asda 30% less fat Houmous Stacker (flavoured)
Pack size: 180g (3x60g)
Use by: 4 November 2019
Asda Carrot Sticks & Houmous
Pack size: 125g
Use by: 28 October 2019, 29 October 2019, 30 October 2019, 31 October 2019
Morrisons Avocado Houmous
Pack size: 200g
Use by: 4 November 2019
