A “RECKLESS” motorbiker who struck and killed an 82-year-old man as he crossed the road after pulling a ‘wheelie’ is facing time behind bars.

Dennis Piper was struck by a blue and white Suzuki motorbike as he crossed Cambridge Road, in Harlow, at around 4.30pm on October 3, 2017.

The 82-year-old had just had lunch with his wife and daughter and was returning to the Oasis Hotel where his daughter was staying.

Mr Piper was taken to hospital but, sadly, died later that night.

A post-mortem examination found he had sustained multiple injuries.

The rider of the motorbike, 31-year-old Daynolin Reddy, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been found guilty of death by dangerous driving/ A witness reported seeing the motorbike perform a ‘wheelie’ manoeuvre when pulling away from traffic lights before the collision took place.

Officers believed that while this manoeuvre was not directly linked to the collision, it showed Reddy’s mindset.

During interview Reddy told officers he had seen three people crossing the road, and had braked and moved towards the kerb thinking they would stop to allow him to pass.

He denied deliberately pulling the ‘wheelie’, instead saying his front wheel had lifted off the ground as he had accelerated.

Reddy, of Mayfield Road, London E17, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in April this year where he faced a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

He denied the charge but was found guilty following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

Investigating officer PC Heidi Lee, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Daynolin Reddy’s were reckless and completely unnecessary.

“Mr Piper’s death was a needless tragedy which has robbed his family of a husband, father and grandfather.”