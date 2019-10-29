A RUGBY mad dad is travelling to Japan from a family trip in Australia in the hope of cheering on England in person during Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final.

Paul Skelton, from Benfleet, is travelling the world with his wife and children, aged two and four, but will visit Japan with pal Dave to see his heroes take on South Africa in Yokohama.

Celebrations - Ben Youngs with team mates Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade

Standing in the way - South Africa captain Siya Kolisi

The 41-year-old will travel to Japan tomorrow and come back to meet his family on Tuesday. They are currently in Harvey Bay, Australia.

The family have been travelling for five months after they sold their house, and are documenting their travels on Mr Skelton’s blog.

While many husbands may be worried about asking their wives’ permission to travel, Mr Skelton was handed a lifeline when his wife actively encouraged him to make the trip.

He said: “My wife was a big encouragement for me going.

“She told me we were close –turns out we aren’t as close as we thought – and that I should go for it. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Mr Skelton has not got tickets for the event, and fears even second-hand tickets may not be valid.

He said: “I haven’t yet bought a ticket because the official website is saying any tickets that are sold through second-hand websites won’t be valid.

“We are going out there probably to watch it from the fan area but hoping a ticket might become available once we arrive.

“If we don’t get tickets we’ll go to the fan zone for the bronze match on Friday and the England game on Saturday, which won’t leave a lot of time.”

The dad-of-two added: “It’d be cool to do a day trip to Mount Fuji.

“I used to live in France and Australia so it would be interesting to try to get around somewhere where I don’t speak the language.”

Demand for tickets to see England take on South Africa in the final in the Japanese city of Yokohama has seen prices soar, with some seats costing more than £10,000 on resale sites.