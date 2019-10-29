FIREWORKS were aimed in the direction of police officers who responded to reports of drag racing in a Colchester business park.

A dispersal order was put in place on the Severalls Industrial Estate on Saturday, October 26, following reports of an unauthorised car meet.

It followed regular reports from residents and businesses about anti-social behaviour at previous gatherings, including dangerous driving and criminal damage.

There were no issues reported at the business park that evening, but a number of drivers moved to the Cowdray Centre, off Cowdray Avenue, where a further dispersal order was put in place.

Officers also attended reports of a large number of cars racing in the high street shortly before 7.10pm and Mason Road shortly after 7.45pm. There were also reports of fireworks being let off near houses in Mason Road.

Inspector Jonathan Evans, of Colchester’s Community Policing Team, said: “While we have no issue with genuine car enthusiasts, racing on public roads and driving dangerously puts lives at risk.

“While officers were at the Cowdray Centre, three large fireworks were fired in their direction.

“We also had reports of fireworks being fired near houses in Mason Road.

“Fortunately no one was hurt.

“But this reckless and dangerous behaviour of the minority of drivers puts themselves and others at risk of being seriously injured.”

Officers issued ten penalty notices for traffic offences and ten community protection notices.

They are also working with local businesses, Essex County Council and Colchester Borough Council to tackle the issue.

Anyone with information or dash cam or mobile phone footage of dangerous driving and other criminal offences is asked to call the Community Policing Team on 101.