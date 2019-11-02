BONFIRE night is fun - but it comes with serious risks.

Firefighters say the best celebrate Bonfire Night is to attend a professionally-organised public fireworks display.

But if you do decide to build a bonfire or buy your own fireworks for November 5, make sure you only purchase CE-marked fireworks from reputable and licensed shops.

Top safety tips for Bonfire Night:

Only buy CE marked fireworks from reputable and licensed shops

Keep fireworks in a closed, metal box

Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

Never return to a firework that has not gone off, and never throw used or unused fireworks onto a bonfire

Never drink alcohol while lighting a bonfire or setting off fireworks

Always supervise children and don’t give sparklers to a child under five

Keep your bonfire at least 18 metres away from houses, trees and hedges. There should be a barrier around the bonfire to keep spectators five metres away.

Only burn dry wood, never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire and think about the direction of smoke travel

Keep some buckets of water nearby

Have consideration for those around you, including notifying neighbours who may have pets or farm animals

Consider where fireworks and debris might fall, ensuring safety distances are provided for people to keep safe. Safety distances are provided on each firework label or package

Do not put fireworks into your bin

Anyone with concerns that retailers are not storing fireworks appropriately, selling fireworks that do not display a CE mark, or selling to anyone under 18, should contact Trading Standards.

They can also provide safety advice on disposing of unused or damaged fireworks.