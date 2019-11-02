BONFIRE night is fun - but it comes with serious risks.
Firefighters say the best celebrate Bonfire Night is to attend a professionally-organised public fireworks display.
But if you do decide to build a bonfire or buy your own fireworks for November 5, make sure you only purchase CE-marked fireworks from reputable and licensed shops.
Top safety tips for Bonfire Night:
- Only buy CE marked fireworks from reputable and licensed shops
- Keep fireworks in a closed, metal box
- Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back
- Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks
- Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them
- Never return to a firework that has not gone off, and never throw used or unused fireworks onto a bonfire
- Never drink alcohol while lighting a bonfire or setting off fireworks
- Always supervise children and don’t give sparklers to a child under five
- Keep your bonfire at least 18 metres away from houses, trees and hedges. There should be a barrier around the bonfire to keep spectators five metres away.
- Only burn dry wood, never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire and think about the direction of smoke travel
- Keep some buckets of water nearby
- Have consideration for those around you, including notifying neighbours who may have pets or farm animals
- Consider where fireworks and debris might fall, ensuring safety distances are provided for people to keep safe. Safety distances are provided on each firework label or package
- Do not put fireworks into your bin
Anyone with concerns that retailers are not storing fireworks appropriately, selling fireworks that do not display a CE mark, or selling to anyone under 18, should contact Trading Standards.
They can also provide safety advice on disposing of unused or damaged fireworks.
