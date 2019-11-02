BONFIRE night is fun - but it comes with serious risks.

Firefighters say the best celebrate Bonfire Night is to attend a professionally-organised public fireworks display.

But if you do decide to build a bonfire or buy your own fireworks for November 5, make sure you only purchase CE-marked fireworks from reputable and licensed shops.

Top safety tips for Bonfire Night:

  • Only buy CE marked fireworks from reputable and licensed shops
  • Keep fireworks in a closed, metal box
  • Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back
  • Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks
  • Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them
  • Never return to a firework that has not gone off, and never throw used or unused fireworks onto a bonfire
  • Never drink alcohol while lighting a bonfire or setting off fireworks
  • Always supervise children and don’t give sparklers to a child under five
  • Keep your bonfire at least 18 metres away from houses, trees and hedges. There should be a barrier around the bonfire to keep spectators five metres away.
  • Only burn dry wood, never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire and think about the direction of smoke travel
  • Keep some buckets of water nearby
  • Have consideration for those around you, including notifying neighbours who may have pets or farm animals
  • Consider where fireworks and debris might fall, ensuring safety distances are provided for people to keep safe. Safety distances are provided on each firework label or package
  • Do not put fireworks into your bin

Anyone with concerns that retailers are not storing fireworks appropriately, selling fireworks that do not display a CE mark, or selling to anyone under 18, should contact Trading Standards.

They can also provide safety advice on disposing of unused or damaged fireworks.