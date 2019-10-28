VIRGIN launched its latest 'v room' store where customers can enjoy a holiday booking experience with a difference

The new store, located on Bond Street, includes innovative design features such as a green living wall, comfortable seating, a prosecco bar, allowing customers to sip a glass of fizz as they peruse their holiday options, along with a dedicated kid’s area, to keep younger travellers entertained.

The Chelmsford store will employ a team of twelve people, perfectly placed to help plan first class travel itineraries for customers.

Rach Wilton, Head of Retail at Virgin Holidays commented; “We’re delighted that we can bring the very latest in our retail offering and our unique holiday store concept to the shoppers of Chelmsford. We know holidays are evolving and our customers want more than the traditional travel one-stop-shop.

“We aim to always create a truly immersive experience for our customers, which begins right at the time of booking. We want our customers to get into the holiday spirit from the very moment they set foot in our stores, so they are already imagining themselves turning off their work emails, exploring a new, exciting destination or watching the world go by from a sun lounger on a Caribbean beach.

“Our brand new store is designed to help inspire customers by bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of their holiday right here to Essex. Customers are also guaranteed expert advice from our fantastic local team who will ensure they find them that dream holiday, giving our customers a perfect holiday experience, with memories to match.”

Claire Francis, Store Manager, added: “Whether it’s a beach holiday in Barbados, a cultural adventure in Havana, throwing-the-dice in Las Vegas or the family holiday of a lifetime in Orlando – we’ve got a fabulous collection of long-holiday deals for shoppers.

“The store concept is relaxed and informal so we really do encourage Essex shoppers to pop by and have a chat over a glass of fizz, or a soft drink. The team and I can’t wait to create some perfect holiday packages for our customers.”