A PRIMARY school have launched a poetry initiative with a care home.

St Cedds, New London Road, recently launched the 'Poetry Together' project with Cherry Wood Grange care home, in conjunction with writer, actor, and former Tory MP, Gyles Brandreth.

Poetry Together, which started on National Poetry Day on October 3, encourages schools to connect with care homes by learning the same poem and performing it together.

St Cedds Junior School and Cherry Wood Grange will all receive a certificate from ‘Poetry Together’ marking their achievements and an anthology of poems – Dancing by the Light of the Moon signed by Gyles Brandreth.

Gyles Brandreth, said: “There is a great deal of evidence that shows the benefits of learning poetry by heart.

"In infants and young children, engaging with poetry can improve the speed at which they learn to speak, read and write.

“Studies have shown that learning poetry by heart improves performance academically at school, improving concentration and even supporting better sleep.

“For adults, evidence shows that learning poetry by heart improves the ability to communicate and strengthens relationships, improves memory, increases brain capacity and keeps dementia at bay.”

Rebekah Allan, home manager at Cherry Wood Grange, said: “This has been so engaging for our residents.

"They rehearsed the poem regularly before the children joined them for their joint performance.

"They are all keen to get involved again next year”.