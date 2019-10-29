TWO men have denied committing violent disorder offences in connection with a brawl in Braintree town centre.

Ryan Walsh, 20, and Leroy Moran, 22, entered their pleas during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (Monday, October 28).

They both also denied a charge of possession of a knife in a public place.

The duo have been charged in relation to a disturbance in Market Place back on January 5.

A 19-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his hand during the incident and was taken to hospital with life-changing.

Essex Police charged both Walsh, of Churchill Road, and Moran, of Coldnailhurst Avenue, last month following an extensive investigation.

They will next appear in court for trial on March 9.

Police have also charged seven other men in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for plea and trial preparation hearings later this week.