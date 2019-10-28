A SAME-sex couple burst into tears as they got engaged surrounded by their friends, family and a huge fireworks display on the world famous Southend Pier.

Melissa Noakes, 30, proposed to her girlfriend Misha Sanders, 29, on Saturday night on the pier.

The pair, from Daventry, in Northamptonshire, travelled down for the weekend to enjoy the ever popular seafront fireworks.

They were joined by Misha’s 11-year-old daughter Hollie who sported a t-shirt made for the occasion.

Melissa said: “I know how great the fireworks are so it seemed like a great chance to propose to her.

“We met in Southend in March so it’s quite quick but everyone says we are made for each other.

“The families are so happy for us. I contacted Southend Business Improvement District to ask if they could help us.

“They were amazing and I couldn’t have done it without all their help.

“We had a bottle of fizz and a VIP experience on the night.

“It was so emotional for everyone and there were lots of tears.”

She added: “Hollie was so pleased to be involved and wants us both to adopt her when we get married.

“We are looking at getting married in May but are unsure what year yet.

“I didn’t notice if there were any people around us watching as I was so in the moment.

“I got down on one knee and she swore a bit, we always have such a laugh.”

Question - Melissa down on one knee with her now fiancée Misha

Ms Sanders said it was such a shock and she had no idea about the engagement.

She said it meant so much to have her daughter by her side.

She added: “It really made it that we had Hollie with us.

“It was a great weekend of celebrations for us all.

“And the fireworks were great as well, it was the first time I’d seen them and made a great finale.”

The pair are now preparing for their big day and planning on moving to Canvey to be nearer family members.

Rebecca Venn, co-ordinator at Southend Bid, arranged for the couple and Misha’s daughter to have free entry into Southend Pier’s VIP area, while also taking along a portable speaker.

She said: “I played their song ‘Butterflies’ by Lucy Spraggan and Melissa proposed to Misha.”

Suzanne Gloyne, manager of Southend BID said: “We’re all so happy for them and pleased they chose to mark a momentous life event with firework display.”