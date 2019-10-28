PAUL WELLER has announced his first full UK tour since 2017...and he's coming to Southend.

The 'Modfather' has geared up 12 dates for May 2020, and Cliffs Pavilion is among them - scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.

The tour will also take in venues such as old favourites Glasgow Barrowland, while including lesser frequented places such as Oxford New Theatre and Norwich UEA.

A spokesman said: "Paul was last on the road when he played several shows as part of the regular Forest Live outdoor gigs in the summer, but is always most at home performing at great concert venues. This run of dates is just the beginning of more live activity later in 2020 with further shows looking to be added."

Paul, the legendary singer song-writer with The Jam and The Style Council, has recently been in the studio writing and recording new songs.

The spokesman added: "The fruits of these labours will surface in the new year. Watch this space..."

MAY GIGS:

Fri 01 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Sat 02 NORWICH UEA

Mon 04 MARGATE Winter Gardens

Tue 05 SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Wed 06 OXFORD New Theatre

Fri 08 ABERDEEN Music Hall

Sat 09 GLASGOW Barrowland

Sun 10 MIDDLESBROUGH Town Hall

Tue 12 LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

Wed 13 LIVERPOOL Eventim Olympia

Thu 14 STOKE Victoria Hall

Sat 16 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday from: seetickets.com | www.ticketmaster.co.uk | www.gigantic.com