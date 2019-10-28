Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel are in Essex to pay their respects to the 39 people found dead in a lorry container.

The pair have arrived at Thurrock Civic Centre and are expected to sign the book of condolences.

Message - PM Boris Johnson left this message in the book of condolences

Sadness - the message left by Home Secretary Priti Patel

They will then meet with Essex Police bosses and first responders to the incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

We also understand they will then leave wreaths dedicated to the dead in a memorial garden.

Essex Police and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst has joined Chief Constable BJ Harrington, MP Jackie Doyle Price and head of NCA Serious and Organised Crime unit Robert James.

They have all given speeches stressing they are determined to find those responsible.

