A LORRY driver is set to appear in court today charged with killing 39 migrants who were found dead in a trailer in Grays.

Maurice Robinson, 25, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.

He is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Robinson, who is known as Mo, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, Northern Ireland, was arrested shortly after the bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in the refrigerated trailer in an industrial park in the early hours of Wednesday.

Three other people have been released on bail.

A 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington were arrested in Cheshire on Friday, while a 45-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested at Stansted Airport later the same day.

All three had been questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

The man and woman from Warrington have both been released on bail until November 11, while the man from Northern Ireland has been bailed until November 13.

A fifth person was arrested by gardai at a Dublin port on an unrelated court order.

He is understood to be sought by Essex Police as part of their investigation, and the force confirmed officers are in touch with Irish police.

In Belgium, police are hunting the driver who delivered the trailer to Zeebrugge, the port it left before arriving in the UK.

It comes after the Vietnamese ambassador to the UK met with detectives as they work to identify the bodies.

Essex Police initially believed the victims were Chinese nationals.

Det Chief Insp Martin Pasmore told reporters on Saturday the nationality of the victims is not yet known, but the focus is now on the Vietnamese community - although “there may be other nationalities involved”.

He said he had met with Vietnamese ambassador Tran Ngoc An, who had visited the civic centre in Grays to pay tribute to the victims.

DCI Pasmore said there were “very, very few” identity documents recovered and that police will share fingerprints with Vietnamese authorities in a bid to identify the bodies.

All of the bodies have now been moved from the truck in Tilbury Docks to Broomfield Hospital.