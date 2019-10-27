THE 100 most influential people in Essex in 2019 have been announced.
Home Secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel tops this year's Essex Power 100 list, meaning former number one Alan Sugar has been bumped down to second place.
Ms Patel was handed a top role in Government after Boris Johnson won the race to become Conservative Party leader in June.
Sir Jack Petchey has also moved up two places to take third place, with Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden (fourth) and rock icon Sir Rod Stewart completing the top five.
The Essex Power 100 is released annually in October and aims to celebrate leading figures in the county and takes into account their achievements.
Organisers say the list isn't based on a person's earnings.
New this year is TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, who has managed to sneak into eighth place.
Politicians Mark Francois (64th), Vicky Ford (28th) and Dame Eleanor Laing (12th) feature for the first time, while Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly's rising stock has seen him jump 25 places to seventh on this year's list.
The late Keith Flint is also a new addition having been posthumously handed 18th place.
The Prodigy frontman was found dead at his home in North End back on March 4. Tributes poured in for the singer, known as 'Keef', and fans from across the world travelled to his hometown of Braintree to pay their respects on the day of his funeral.
Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst makes his debut on the Essex Power 100 list, taking 21st place.
TV personalities Danny Dyer (9th), Russel Brand (10th), Gemma Collins (11th), Ross Kemp (15th) and Joey Essex (19th) all finished within the top 20 of this year's list.
Billericay Town FC co-owner Glenn Tamplin finished in 49th place, having come second last year.
Here is the 2019 list in full:
1 Priti Patel MP
2 Lord Sugar
3 Sir Jack Petchey
4 Deborah Meaden
5 Sir Rod Stewart
6 Eddie Hearn
7 James Cleverly MP
8 Rylan Clark-Neal
9 Danny Dyer
10 Russell Brand
11 Gemma Collins
12 Dame Eleanor Laing MP
13 Jon Hunt
14 Sir Charles Dunstone
15 Ross Kemp
16 Ray Winstone
17 James Argent
18 Keith Flint (posthumous)
19 Joey Essex
20 Bhikhu and Vijay Patel
21 Roger Hirst
22 David Gold
23 Louisa Johnson
24 Mark Wright
25 David Sullivan
26 David Gandy
27 Barry Hearn
28 Vicky Ford MP
29 Lord Michael Ashcroft
30 Dermot O'Leary
31 Robert Halfon MP
32 Ben Shephard
33 Sir Keith Mills
34 Lord-Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst
35 Councillor Stephen Canning
36 Tommy Mallet
37 Anne Wafula Strike
38 Billie & Sam Faiers
39 Alfie Best
40 Rita Simons
41 Jesse & Nick Bassi
42 Adam Brooks
43 Vas J Morgan
44 Stephen Metcalf MP
45 Casey Stoney
46 Ray O'Rourke
47 Robbie Cowling
48 Dame Maggie Smith
49 Glenn Tamplin
50 Chris and Jeff Galvin
51 Amy Childs
52 Amar Adatia
53 Rt Revd Stephen Cottrell
54 John Leech
55 Richard Chiassaro
56 Casey Batchelor
57 Jamie Ohara
58 Vicki Michelle
59 Dani Dyer
60 Michael Gooch
61 Dylan Hunt
62 Bobby Norris
63 Simon Dolan
64 Mark Francois MP
65 Ron Martin
66 Chris Moorman
67 Stephen Conway
68 Mick Norcross
69 Billy Murray
70 Rob Beckett
71 Jeff Brazier
72 Vic Goddard
73 Mario Falcone
74 Tony Ellis
75 Michelle Dockery
76 Jackie Doyle-Price MP
77 Pat Wade MBE
78 Amy Christophers
79 Graham Peacock
80 Jordan Gray aka Tall Dark Friend
81 Stevi Ritchie
82 Councillor Jaymey McIvor
83 Davood Ghadami
84 Tony Manconi
85 Lou Birt
86 Kierston Wareing
87 Nishall Garala
88 Cllr Will Russell
89 Avnish Goyal
90 Councillor Holly Whitbread
91 Richard Colton
92 James W Phillips
93 Sandra Colston
94 Pete Chapman
95 Jaden Ashman
96 Rory Davies
97 Dr Dominique Tropeano
98 Lee Mead
99 Kimberlee Perry
100 Daniel Westhorp
