THE 100 most influential people in Essex in 2019 have been announced.

Home Secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel tops this year's Essex Power 100 list, meaning former number one Alan Sugar has been bumped down to second place.

Ms Patel was handed a top role in Government after Boris Johnson won the race to become Conservative Party leader in June.

Sir Jack Petchey has also moved up two places to take third place, with Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden (fourth) and rock icon Sir Rod Stewart completing the top five.

The Essex Power 100 is released annually in October and aims to celebrate leading figures in the county and takes into account their achievements.

Organisers say the list isn't based on a person's earnings.

New this year is TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, who has managed to sneak into eighth place.

Politicians Mark Francois (64th), Vicky Ford (28th) and Dame Eleanor Laing (12th) feature for the first time, while Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly's rising stock has seen him jump 25 places to seventh on this year's list.

The late Keith Flint is also a new addition having been posthumously handed 18th place.

The Prodigy frontman was found dead at his home in North End back on March 4. Tributes poured in for the singer, known as 'Keef', and fans from across the world travelled to his hometown of Braintree to pay their respects on the day of his funeral.

Police, Fire, and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst makes his debut on the Essex Power 100 list, taking 21st place.

TV personalities Danny Dyer (9th), Russel Brand (10th), Gemma Collins (11th), Ross Kemp (15th) and Joey Essex (19th) all finished within the top 20 of this year's list.

Billericay Town FC co-owner Glenn Tamplin finished in 49th place, having come second last year.

Here is the 2019 list in full:

1 Priti Patel MP

2 Lord Sugar

3 Sir Jack Petchey

4 Deborah Meaden

5 Sir Rod Stewart

6 Eddie Hearn

7 James Cleverly MP

8 Rylan Clark-Neal

9 Danny Dyer

10 Russell Brand

11 Gemma Collins

12 Dame Eleanor Laing MP

13 Jon Hunt

14 Sir Charles Dunstone

15 Ross Kemp

16 Ray Winstone

17 James Argent

18 Keith Flint (posthumous)

19 Joey Essex

20 Bhikhu and Vijay Patel

21 Roger Hirst

22 David Gold

23 Louisa Johnson

24 Mark Wright

25 David Sullivan

26 David Gandy

27 Barry Hearn

28 Vicky Ford MP

29 Lord Michael Ashcroft

30 Dermot O'Leary

31 Robert Halfon MP

32 Ben Shephard

33 Sir Keith Mills

34 Lord-Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst

35 Councillor Stephen Canning

36 Tommy Mallet

37 Anne Wafula Strike

38 Billie & Sam Faiers

39 Alfie Best

40 Rita Simons

41 Jesse & Nick Bassi

42 Adam Brooks

43 Vas J Morgan

44 Stephen Metcalf MP

45 Casey Stoney

46 Ray O'Rourke

47 Robbie Cowling

48 Dame Maggie Smith

49 Glenn Tamplin

50 Chris and Jeff Galvin

51 Amy Childs

52 Amar Adatia

53 Rt Revd Stephen Cottrell

54 John Leech

55 Richard Chiassaro

56 Casey Batchelor

57 Jamie Ohara

58 Vicki Michelle

59 Dani Dyer

60 Michael Gooch

61 Dylan Hunt

62 Bobby Norris

63 Simon Dolan

64 Mark Francois MP

65 Ron Martin

66 Chris Moorman

67 Stephen Conway

68 Mick Norcross

69 Billy Murray

70 Rob Beckett

71 Jeff Brazier

72 Vic Goddard

73 Mario Falcone

74 Tony Ellis

75 Michelle Dockery

76 Jackie Doyle-Price MP

77 Pat Wade MBE

78 Amy Christophers

79 Graham Peacock

80 Jordan Gray aka Tall Dark Friend

81 Stevi Ritchie

82 Councillor Jaymey McIvor

83 Davood Ghadami

84 Tony Manconi

85 Lou Birt

86 Kierston Wareing

87 Nishall Garala

88 Cllr Will Russell

89 Avnish Goyal

90 Councillor Holly Whitbread

91 Richard Colton

92 James W Phillips

93 Sandra Colston

94 Pete Chapman

95 Jaden Ashman

96 Rory Davies

97 Dr Dominique Tropeano

98 Lee Mead

99 Kimberlee Perry

100 Daniel Westhorp