A multi-million pound revamp of Witham Station has been given the go-ahead.

Braintree Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the upgrade, which will see a new two-storey ticket office built on the south side of the station.

The second entrance along Albert Road will also be refurbished, while additional storage space will be provided for cyclists.

Greater Anglia says the £8 million upgrade will improve a station which it claims has been “greatly under-invested” under previous franchises.

The scheme was approved during a meeting on Tuesday night when councillors expressed their disappointment at Greater Anglia’s decision to gain approval for a multi-storey car park through a separate “lawful development certificate” method.

Among those voicing concerns was Councillor James Abbott.

But he said he welcomed the rest of the investment into the station, which is used by more than 2.3 million passengers a year.

The scheme also received support from David Mann.

He said: “The principle of the development is acceptable.

“This is a genuine upgrade and does enhance the appearance of the now two entrances.

“Witham has always been a bit of a Cinderella in station terms so this is especially welcome.”

Councillor Justin Wrench said: “The fact that Witham station is within the 10 per cent busiest train stations within our country is worth recognising within our district so it is well within need for modernising.”

The new ticket office will include a separate taxi office, space for a retail unit and takeaway, lift, storage and staff area.

The existing ticket office inside the station will be demolished and the footbridge which runs over platforms will also be improved.