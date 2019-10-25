Police have arrested two more people in connection with the investigation into 39 bodies being discovered in a lorry trailer in Grays.

Two raids have been carried out in Cheshire.

As a result, a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.

LATEST: 39 people found dead in container may have been trafficked by Chinese 'Snakehead' gang

A 25-year-old man - lorry driver Mo Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland - remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Police have been granted an extra 24 hours to question Mr Robinson.

He has not been charged with any offences and pals say it is very unlikely he could have been involved.

Last night, police began moveing the victims from the Port of Tilbury to the chosen mortuary site at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

The first post-mortem examinations will begin today, Friday 25 October.

That testing will establish a cause of death.

A force spokesman added: "Formal identification will then follow the coronial process and will be a lengthy but crucial part of this investigation.

"As our investigations continue, the picture may change regarding identification, and we will continue to provide updates when appropriate under the direction of HM Coroner."