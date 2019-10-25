A number of the victims in the Grays lorry deaths were taken to a mortuary last night.

Essex Police announced the first 11 victims are being transported under police escort by private ambulance from the Port of Tilbury to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford having left the port at 7.41pm.

The process of victim recovery under the DVI process is likely to take some time.

The next stages will be for post-mortem examinations to be carried out.

This is all being done in liaison with HM Coroner and officers continue to ensure the dignity of the victims is their primary consideration.