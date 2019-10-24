A COLLEGE was put into lockdown after a knifeman was reported to have been seen nearby.

Police were called to Sheepen Road, Colchester, at roughly 1.30pm on Wednesday after a boy reported he had threatened with a blade.

The incident happened close to Colchester Institute.

A spokesman for the college said: “The incident occurred outside of our campus gates.

“The security team were quick to action our lockdown procedure and secured the gates for a short period of time to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

“The police were immediately informed and took control of the situation.”

Parents have praised the way the college handled the situation.

Officers arrested a boy aged 17 from Witham at Colchester North Station shortly afterwards in relation to the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said he was being quizzed on suspicion of committing an offence under the Criminal Attempts Act.