A MAN told police a small amount of white powder they discovered was bicarbonate of soda when it was actually cocaine.

Officers found the substance wrapped in Mark Goddard’s lottery ticket in Clacton. They tested it and found it was the Class A drug.

Goddard, 47, of no fixed address, admitted possession of cocaine and driving without a licence or insurance at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined a total of £240 and banned from driving for 56 days.