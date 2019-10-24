POLICE bosses say the probe into the deaths of 39 people who were discovered in the back of a lorry container is the "largest in the force's history".

In an update issued just minutes ago, Essex Police confirmed 25-year-old lorry driver Mo Robinson, from Northern Ireland, remains in custody.

Officers have also confirmed a young woman - initially referreed to as a teenager - is among the dead.

Eight of the dead are women and 31 are men and all are believed to be Chinese nationals.

A force spokesman said: "Throughout yesterday, our detectives worked with partners to conduct initial enquiries into these tragic deaths and we continue to work diligently to piece together the circumstances of this horrific event, which has led to the largest murder investigation in our force’s history.

"Our work continues today, and for the foreseeable future, to be focused on providing the victims and their loved ones with an investigation that is filled with dignity, compassion and respect for those who have died.

"Our lines of enquiry are extensive and will be thorough. This means that we might not have all the answers straight away."

What we know:

The tractor unit of the lorry had entered the country via Holyhead on Sunday 20 October, having travelled over from Dublin

The lorry then collected the trailer, which had travelled from Zeebrugge, at the port of Purfleet at around 12.30am on Wednesday. The cab and trailer left the port shortly after 1.05am

Police were called to Waterglade Industrial Park, in Eastern Avenue, shortly before 1.40am on Wednesday by the East of England Ambulance Service to reports that 39 people had been found dead in the trailer of a lorry

Of these, 38 are believed to be adults, and one is a young adult woman

While the force continues not to answer questions on the identity of the man, they have confirmed they are aware of three properties in County Armagh which have been searched in connection with the investigation.

The spokesman added: "The lorry has since been removed from the industrial park to allow the next stage of our investigative process to be conducted in peace, and to give the utmost dignity to those within the trailer as we prepare for a coroner’s post-mortem examination.

"Each of the 39 people must undergo a full coroner’s process to establish a cause of death, before we move on to attempting to identify each individual within the trailer.

"This will be a substantial operation and, at this stage, we cannot estimate how long these procedures will take.

"Local residents and businesses have shown us the utmost kindness and respect as we deal with this difficult and sensitive investigation. Thank you for patience, your offers for cups of tea for our hardworking teams, for the flowers that have started to appear in Eastern Avenue, and the signatures we know will appear in the Book of Condolences at the Civic Centre.

"We would also like to thank all of our local and national partners for their assistance and support, especially the Red Cross who gave our officers a quiet place to go when they needed a moment, and Thurrock Council who have continued to help us ensure that disruption to the local community is minimal

"We will continue to work with partners and other law enforcement agencies to establish exactly how these 39 people lost their lives in such an untimely way.

"This process will be complex and lengthy, as well as incredibly challenging for all those involved, but we will not stop until we get answers for the loved ones of those who have sadly died."

"If you are worried about a family member, friend, or loved one please call our dedicated hotline on 0800 056 0944 if you live in the UK and 0044 207 158 0010 if you’re dialling internationally."

If you have any information that you think can help the investigation please call 101 or submit your information online at https://mipp.police.uk.