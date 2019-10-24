Police have now confirmed they have secured 24-hour extension to continue questioning a man arrested on suspicion of murder after 39 people were found dead in a lorry container.

Essex Police applied for the extension at Basildon Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

The man, understood to be lorry driver Mo Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police have an initial 48 hours to question a suspect who has been arrested on suspicion of murder, which means the extension will only kick in, in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “This is an incredibly sensitive and high-profile investigation, and we are working swiftly to gather as full a picture as possible as to how these people lost their lives.

“Our recovery of the bodies is ongoing and the post-mortem and identification processes, which will be lengthy and complex, can then begin.

“Our number one priority is the preserving the dignity of the 39 people who have died and ensuring that we get answers for their loved ones.”