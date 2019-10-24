RAIL passengers are being told NOT to travel towards London because of damage to overhead lines.

Electrical wires between Colchester and Marks Tey are faulty.

Greater Anglia are telling customers not to travel to London from Colchester on Thursday morning.

It is understood Network Rail workers reported that overhead line equipment was tripping shortly before 4.45am and a train driver reported visible damage to the power lines between Colchester and Marks Tey.

Disruption is now expected until at least this afternoon.

Kirsty Hough, of Ipswich Road, Colchester, said staff at North Station were handling a difficult situation well.

She said: "When I got to the station I knew something was up because the platform was empty.

"When I got closer I saw the huge line of people outside.

"The queue went all the way back to the car park.

"I have to say the staff have been very efficient telling drivers the situation and organising buses for everyone quickly.

"I was waiting about 20 minutes before I got on the bus but traffic is very bad around the station as everyone is turning round.

"I believe the buses are taking us to Shenfield.

"It's a bit frustrating but think it's been handled well.

"At least on a bus you get a guaranteed seat."

#Colchester - Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL if possible https://t.co/Hxkzw2NIcu — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) October 24, 2019

Trains between Braintree and Witham are also affected.

Rail passengers are able to use their tickets on the no 38 Stevenson's bus to get between the two towns.