HOME Secretary Priti Patel has signalled she is willing to consider tougher sentences for human traffickers.

She told MPs she was "very happy to discuss with the Ministry of Justice to see what more we can do" as she made a statement in the Commons after 39 people were found dead in a lorry in Grays this morning.

Her comments came as Independent MP John Woodcock asked if she would commit to reviewing the sentencing guidelines for human trafficking.

The MP for Barrow and Furness said: "There is of course a murder investigation into these sickening deaths, but is it not the case that every single human trafficker who subjects fellow human beings to these appalling conditions, does so knowing the risk of life to those people?

"And so in due course, will she commit to reviewing the sentencing guidelines for human trafficking.

"Is there not a case potentially to bring them into line with attempted murder where of course the maximum sentence is life imprisonment?"

Ms Patel replied: "What we have seen basically through the actions of these traffickers is the worst of humanity and it is right that we use our law enforcement and all aspects of the law through existing legislation to make sure that justice is served and that the perpetrators are prosecuted.

"He's raised the point about sentencing and of course we have frameworks right now for the sentencing guidelines.

"It's something that I'm very happy to discuss with the Ministry of Justice to see what more we can do."

Tory Maria Miller, MP for Basingstoke, also called on Ms Patel to make sure that the police and CPS "use the full force of the

law" to tackle modern slavery.

She said: "Particularly the freezing of assets of those who could be involved at an early stage, so that they are not able to squirrel away their criminal funds from such a murderous activity."

Ms Patel replied: "We must use every single lever of law enforcement as well to confiscate funds and assets of these individuals."