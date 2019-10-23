During this morning's PMQs, which was set to centre on Brexit negotiations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the perpetrators of the crime "should be hunted down and brought to justice".

Thurrock MP Jackie Doyle-Price told the House: "To put 39 people into a locked metal container shows a contempt for human life that is evil.

"The best thing we can do in memory of those victims is to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice."

Responding, Mr Johnson said: "It is hard to put ourselves in the shoes of those emergency services, as the right gentleman opposite [Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn] said, as they were asked to open that container and to expose the appalling crime that had taken place."

LIVE UPDATES AS 39 DEAD BODIES ARE DISCOVERED IN LORRY CONTRAINER

He added: "I must say I do share her strong desire now for the perpetrators of that crime, and indeed all those who engage in similar activity - because we know that this trade is going on - all such traders in human beings should be hunted down and brought to justice."

Home Secretary Priti Patel has described the discovery of 39 bodies in a

lorry container as "truly shocking".

Speaking in the House of Commons, she said: "From what police have been able to ascertain so far is that the vehicle is believed to be from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead, North Wales, one of the main port or ferries from Ireland [sic] on the 19th of October.

"Essex Police have now launched a murder investigation.

"A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion

of murder. He remains in police custody as enquires continue.

"I think the whole house will agree that this is a truly shocking

incident.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones at this utterly

terrible time.

"While the nationalities of the victims are not yet known, I have asked

my officials to work closely with the investigation, providing all assistance we can in these horrific circumstances."





