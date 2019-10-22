A MAN was rescued from a building site after falling into a 14 foot concrete hole.

Firefighters were called to Mill Road, Chelmsford, to rescue the male from the deep hole.

A spokesman from the Essex Fire Service, said: "Firefighters were called to rescue a man who had fallen into a concrete hole at a building site in Chelmsford.

"The man had been climbing down a ladder when he slipped and fell more than 14 feet into a concrete hole.

"On arrival, crews worked with the Ambulance Service and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to get the man to safety. "He was left in the care of the Ambulance Service."

Lewis Black, crew manager, said: “This was a great example of joint working with the Ambulance Service and HART to figure out the best route out of the hole with the casualty on a stretcher.

"We wish the man a speedy recovery.”