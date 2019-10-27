A new public consultation into plans to move and widen part of the A12 has begun.

Highways England has announced its preferred option to widen the route between Chelmsford and Rivenhall as well as four new options for a new route between Kelvedon and Marks Tey.

A six-week consultation was launched last week on the four proposed new routes.

The options take into consideration plans for 24,000 homes at West Tey.

A series of public events will be held throughout the consultation.

Bosses say a decision over the new route between Kelvedon and Marks Tey will be made next summer.

It is hoped a planning application for the entire widening project will be submitted to the Government in 2021 and improvement work will begin no later than 2025.

A projected end date for the scheme is 2027/2028. Those involved with the proposals say it will help to reduce journey times and improve safety.

The route options for the A12

Figures released by Highways England show crashes which occur on the A12 between Chelmsford and Marks Tey are 20 per cent more likely to be fatal.

You can also have you say online at www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a12widening, or by post.

The consultation closes at 11.59pm on Sunday December 1.