Halloween is on the horizon and visiting a pumpkin patch may be on your bucket list.

So here are some places in Essex you can visit to pick some of the bright orange vegetables.

Foxes Farm Produce - Aldham and Basildon

Foxes Farm Produce is inviting visitors to its farms where they'll be able to browse for the perfect vegetable to create their own Jack-o'-lantern.

The farm's popular corn maze will also be open to the public.

Entry to the pumpkin patch is free of charge, with access to the corn maze costing £3.

Emily French, from Foxes Farm, said:

“The pumpkins are the best they have ever been, we have a bumper crop and there’s loads of different varieties."

Hasty's Adventure Farm, Clacton

The farm in West Road is hosting a pumpkin week until October 31.

During the half term holidays people can pick their own pumpkins and take part in a pumpkin-themed trail.

Hurley's Pumpkin Forest, Wickford

There is pumpkin picking, games, mazes, slime workshops and crafts at the pumpkin patch.

Events are running every day from 9am to 5pm until Halloween.

Pumpkin Picking Village, near Marsh Farm

The farm has a fantastic selection of pumpkins and squashes - big ones, little ones, knobbly ones, green ones, yellow ones and even white ones.

There is free entry and free parking and customers can enjoy a visit every day from 11 am to 5 pm until Sunday October 27.

Prettyfields Pumpkin Patch, Ardleigh

Prettyfields Vineyard in Dead Lane has its pumpkin patch open on a number of dates until November 1.

The patch will be open from 10am to 5pm today and tomorrow.

There is also a spooky spider trail during half term.

Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak

There is pumpkintastic fun at Cammas Hall Farm until October 31.

A whole range of pumpkins are on offer and there is no need to book.

If you wish to take a tractor ride out to the fields you do need to book in advance.

There is also a Halloween-themed maze, colouring and crafts and spooky face painting.