CUSTOMERS across Essex have been warned about a spate of scam calls relating to Amazon.

Essex Trading Standards has issued advice after been contacted by concerned residents who had been targeted by the fraudsters.

Any customers who receive the calls are being advised to hang up and report it to Trading Standards.

In a post on Facebook they said: "Beware of telephone calls being made by fraudster pretending to be from Amazon.

"We are continuing to receive reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

"The recorded message asks you to press 1 to cancel or to speak to an adviser. The call then goes through to an individual who “requires” your personal details.

"Another scam call claims that your Amazon Prime account is being cancelled and that bank details are required to refund this.

"If you receive such a call, HANG UP!

"Do not provide any personal information, banking details or credit/debit card information, and do not allow them to have remote access to your PC.

"Report any such calls to Trading Standards via 03454 040506."