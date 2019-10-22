THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a beloved father in Colchester.

Murdoch Brown, 31, was stabbed in Buffett Way on May 7.

A second man was also assaulted.

Three men were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 32-year-old from Leytonstone, a 17-year-old from Edmonton, and a 27-year-old from Hale End, London, remain in custody for questioning.

A 27-year-old woman from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released under investigation.

Det Chief Insp Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We’ve been working tirelessly to investigate Murdoch’s death and find the answers his family so desperately need.

“Although we have made these arrests, our investigation remains ongoing and we ask anyone who has any information on Murdoch’s death to contact us, or Crimestoppers.”

After his death, Mr Brown's partner Michelle Bunch, who described as him as the love of her life, made a heartfelt appeal for information and paid tribute to him.

They had two children together - Bonnie and Leo - while he was also close to their three other children Jodie, Luke and Bella.

She said: “He was kind, caring and loving. He loved his kids, they just idolised him – like a love that he’s never properly had before.

“When I found out what happened, it’s just totally broken my family. My kids are never going to be the same ever again. I just don’t think we’ll ever get over this, I really don’t.

“The kids don’t sleep, they have nightmares. They don’t want to go to school, they just feel scared, they don’t understand why this happened to their dad.

“I’m trying to be strong for the kids but I’m breaking as well.

“We need closure. We need to know who’s done it, and why.”

Anyone with information should contact the North Major Crime Team on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org