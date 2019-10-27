Remember, remember...to buy your tickets this November.

From big beach events to toddler friendly sparkles, here’s our round-up of the best firework displays.

1. King Coel’s Kittens display, Colchester Castle Park

The annual King Coel’s Kittens display will take place on Bonfire Night - Tuesday November 5.

The fireworks, which are set to music, will be set off for the 49th annual fireworks extravaganza in Castle Park.

Entry is £9.50 for adults, £4.50 for children and toddlers go free, but must get a free ticket for entry.

Tickets are limited to 8,000 and normally sell out before the day.

Tickets are not available to purchase on the gate.

2. Waldegraves Firework Display, Mersea

The free annual fireworks display takes place on November 2, when the spectacular event will light up the sky over West Mersea.

The night will also feature an action-packed evening with Teamstarst live entertainment from 5pm, bouncy castles and children’s rides from Island Inflatables.

Gates are open from 5pm and the main display starts at 7.30pm.

There will also be a delicious hog roast, side stalls, licensed sparklers, bar with hot and cold drinks.

There is a charge of £5 for car parking.

3. Nayland Bonfire & Fireworks Night

Nayland's traditional bonfire and firework display will be held as usual on November 5.

It is fun for all the family, with luminous necklaces, sparklers and soft drinks for the youngsters as well as hot dogs or a vegetarian option, warming hot chocolate and mulled wine for the adults.

It is held at the village hall playing field with gates open a 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

It is disabled parking only at the Village Hall, but there is ample parking at the Anchor Inn Horkesley Road overspill cark park.

4. The Big Bang Family Fireworks Night, Prettygate

Home Farm Primary School and Prettygate Infant and Junior School in Colchester have come together to organise the event.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 7 at Prettygate Infant and Junior School in Plume Avenue, Colchester.

The event will open at 5.15pm, with the fireworks starting at 6.45pm.

Tickets are £6 per person and children under two go free.

To buy tickets visit fixr.co/event/36551764.

Tickets can also be bought from RG Cole in Peartree Estate, Lexden Shoes in Church Lane or Heart2Heart Balloons in The Square, Shrub End.

5. Wivenhoe display

It takes place on Friday November 8, gates 5.30pm, Broomgrove School, Broom Grove, Wivenhoe.

Display starts at 6.30pm.

All the traditional joys of the festival at Wivenhoe’s family friendly, traditional bonfire night: a spectacular display by industry experts Dynamics Fireworks, complemented by fire performers and a gloriously imaginative themed bonfire.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for schoolchildren and OAPs.

6. West Bergholt fireworks

Saturday November 9, gates 5pm, Heathlands Primary School, New Church Road. £3.50 to £6.

Now in its 27th year the event also includes live music, a hog roast and fish and chips as well as sweets and glow goods stalls.

For more information, go to www.heathlandsfireworks.co.uk

7. Clacton Pier fireworks

Saturday November 2 at Clacton pier and seafront. Fireworks start around 8pm and it is free.

Every November the night sky above the pier is lit up with a dazzling and free pyrotechnic display. Head along early to grab the best views.

8. Harwich Fireworks

Harwich Community Primary School on November 5 from 5pm to 7pm.

Great family night with BBQ, popcorn, candy floss, drinks, hot chocolate special, stalls and activities galore.

All tickets sold before the night also go into a draw and one lucky winner gets to start the fireworks. Children under 3 free.

Tickets are £3.50.

9. Great Oakley Fireworks

The display will be held at Great Oakley Airfield on Friday, November 1.

A spokesman for All Saints Primary School, which has arranged the event, said: “The evening will be a celebration of amazing fireworks, live entertainment and delicious hot food and drinks.

“This year we will be bringing back the tradition an holding a guy competition at the school, where the children can win some fabulous prizes.

“We look forward to what the can come up with.”

The competition is open to all and guys need to be at school by noon on Friday, October 25 for judging.

Tickets can be bought from the school or at allsaints

greatoakley.co.uk/pta.

Tickets can also be purchased on the night.

10. Chelmsford Fireworks

Saturday November 2 at Admirals Park, Chelmsford. Gates open- 4pm

This family-friendly event is now in its 44th year and is still going strong. As well as vibrant fireworks revellers can enjoy live music, fairground rides and of course, firework food and drink. The event is organised by Chelmsford Round Table and raises thousands for local charities each year.

Visit www.chelmsfordfireworks.com.

11. Chelmsford City Racecourse fireworks

Display takes place on Sunday November 3 with gates open at 5pm.

The display begins at 6.30pm.

There will be an evening of dazzling fireworks, amusements and food and drink.

Sparklers are not permitted inside of the venue.

Free entry for children under 3 and free parking will be available to all visitors.

On the gate entry is £7 for adults and £3 for children. Early bird offers are available online.

12. Witham Annual Fireworks

Takes place on Saturday November 2 from 5.30pm to 10pm at Witham Rugby Club.

The main feature will be a sensational fireworks display brought to you by the double 2018 British firework champions ‘Illusion Fireworks’.

There’ll be all the fun of the fair, catering stalls, a bar, roaring bonfire and more family-friendly entertainment.

All fairground rides are £1 per ride between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Bonfire at 7.30pm with fireworks at 8pm.

13. Fireworks night Rivenhall Oaks Golf Centre

The event takes place on Friday, November 1 from 6pm.

Doors will open at 6pm with the fireworks commencing at 8pm.

Adults entry is £6 and kids under 15 get in for £4.

14. Braintree Rugby Club Grand Fireworks Display

The display takes place on Tuesday November 5.

There is a funfair, huge bonfire, BBQ, hot drinks, outside bar, glow toys, sweets and DJ Roadshow.

Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 7.45pm, display at 8pm.

Entry is adult £6, child age 12 and under £4.

Parking through Beckers Green Road.

15. Maldon Bonfire Night and Fireworks Display

Saturday November 2, Promenade Park, Maldon. Gates open at 5.30pm.

£7 adults, £5 children on the night. Online ticket discounts available

Last year this barnstormer of a fireworks event, organised by Maldon Rotary Club, raised more than £5,000 for charity. Expect music, entertainment, a colossal bonfire and fantastic firework display. There will be no parking in Promenade Park so visitors should use the car parks off the High Street

16. Danbury Fireworks, near Chelmsford

Saturday, November 2 at Danbury Outdoors, Well Lane, Danbury. Gates open 5.30pm.

Cost is £8 for adults, £4 for children on the gate. Cheaper if booked online in advance hww.danburyfireworks.org.uk/

Community-spirited members of the 1st Danbury Scout Group and their supporters have been organising this firework display since 1968. The money raised each year goes towards financing the running of the group and some is also donated to a range of local charities and organisations. As usual for 2019 there will be a huge bonfire and fireworks display, as well as a beer tent, fun fair, food outlets and live The venue is an Essex County Council Camp site and is mainly grass with a solid path running through the middle. All the entrances are fully lit.

17. Billericay Fireworks

The display takes place on Saturday November 2 at Lake Meadows Park, Billericay.

Gates open 5.30pm and it is advance tickets only.

Visit www.billericayfireworks.co.uk/buy-tickets/

This will be the 50th year of the Lake Meadows extravaganza and as usual it promises to be a showstopper. The thousands of revellers who descend on the park each year can yet again enjoy a fun family evening out with live entertainment, bonfire and even a mulled wine and mulled cider tent.

18. The Big Beach Bang, Southend

The annual event takes place on Saturday November 2 at East Beach Shoebury. Gates open at 5.45pm.

Entry is £7.50 on the gate. Advance tickets cheaper. www.southendroundtable.com/big-beach-bang/

A whopping £10,000 was raised for local charities at last year’s event. This year, expect just as much- and then some. Thousands of people will head to the beach for an outstanding community charity fireworks display under the night sky, together with funfair rides, a DJ and refreshments.

19. Belchamps Fireworks Display

The display takes place on Saturday November 2 at Belchamps Scout Activity Centre, Hockley.

Gates open at 5pm and entry is £6 for adults and £4 for children on the gate.

This event is extremely family friendly and features a display at 6pm before the main event which is quieter and more suitable for young children. The big bang event at 8pm then has everything you'd expect from a huge fireworks show. There's also juggling and other entertainment. All parking is at Clements Hall Leisure Centre in Hall Way, Hawkwell.

20. Saffron Walden firework display

It takes place at Saffron Walden Common from 6pm on Saturday November 2.

The event is free but there are bucket collections for donations.

Food, bonfire, fireworks and a funfair, this event, organised by Saffron Walden Round Table, has it all. The fireworks begin at 7pm and will see the skies of Saffron Walden illuminated with a visually spectacular show, choreographed to a brilliant sound track.