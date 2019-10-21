A BURGLAR dubbed “the Essex Spiderman” who stole items worth more than £1 million from across the county will only pay a fraction back.

David Buisson, 50, will pay just under £300,000 back to his multiple victims across the Epping Forest District and Canvey, which he raided between December 2015 and April 2017.

Discovery - David Buisson's tools

This included a £173,977 payout to businessman Lord Alan Sugar, star of BBC’s The Apprentice, whose Chigwell home was burgled by Buisson in June 2017.

Buisson, of Stanley Place, Ongar, was jailed for eight years in September last year after admitting ten counts of burglary, but appeared at Basildon Crown Court again today for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

The court heard that the total value of what was taken stood at £1,270,379.50 after many of his victims received insurance pay outs.

Callum Munday, prosecuting, told the court Buisson had a total of £294,973 in assets.

Recorder Adrian Eissa ordered for all of Buisson’s assets to be confiscated, with the funds split between his victims.